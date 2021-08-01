First Friday Festival Event This Week

Momentum continues to build as the 45th-anniversary River Festival approaches, with live music and more this coming Friday, August 6th, as part of the Festival First Friday celebrations.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, Good Morning Bedlam, from Minneapolis, MN, an innovative force in the Midwest folk scene, joins in the Festival fun. They are known for their contagious energy and three-part harmonies, as they captivate audiences regionally. “We want to surprise our audience from song to song,” says Isaak Elker, band front man. “Rather than creating our music to fit a genre, we allow it to be an outpouring of our own stories and unique sound.”

Good Morning Bedlam will take the Eric Stein Stage at 6:30 pm on August 6. Free Freddy’s ice cream sandwiches will be given away to the first 175 Festival Friday attendees. Also taking place that evening is the sale of River Festival T-shirts, tank tops, and four-day wristbands, which are $15 in advance, payable by check or cash that night. While no other snacks or beverages will be available on- site, coolers, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Meridian Media’s KSAL NewsRadio 1150 is the designated media partner for this Festival Friday concert event.