Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Haze

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 67 °

First Friday Festival Event This Week

Todd PittengerAugust 1, 2021

Momentum continues to build as the 45th-anniversary River Festival approaches, with live music and more this coming Friday, August 6th, as part of the Festival First Friday celebrations.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, Good Morning Bedlam, from Minneapolis, MN, an innovative force in the Midwest folk scene, joins in the Festival fun. They are known for their contagious energy and three-part harmonies, as they captivate audiences regionally. “We want to surprise our audience from song to song,” says Isaak Elker, band front man. “Rather than creating our music to fit a genre, we allow it to be an outpouring of our own stories and unique sound.”

Good Morning Bedlam will take the Eric Stein Stage at 6:30 pm on August 6. Free Freddy’s ice cream sandwiches will be given away to the first 175 Festival Friday attendees. Also taking place that evening is the sale of River Festival T-shirts, tank tops, and four-day wristbands, which are $15 in advance, payable by check or cash that night. While no other snacks or beverages will be available on- site, coolers, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Meridian Media’s KSAL NewsRadio 1150 is the designated media partner for this Festival Friday concert event.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

First Friday Festival Event This We...

Momentum continues to build as the 45th-anniversary River Festival approaches, with live music and m...

August 1, 2021 Comments

Fort Riley Hosting Best Warrior Com...

Top News

August 1, 2021

Minor solid but yields 4 runs in &#...

Sports News

July 31, 2021

Trash Cart Removal Thru Next Saturd...

Kansas News

July 31, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Trash Cart Removal Thru N...
July 31, 2021Comments
Scholarships Help KSU Stu...
July 31, 2021Comments
Emergency Rental, Utility...
July 31, 2021Comments
“Night With the Yot...
July 31, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices