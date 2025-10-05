First Friday Fall Fun

October’s First Friday lived up to its reputation, offering beautiful weather, lively music, and a thriving downtown art scene.

The monthly event drew large crowds to Downtown Salina, where businesses stayed open late and art lovers gathered for receptions, live music, and community fun.

Traditional artist receptions were held at the Greater Salina Community Foundation, A Work in Progress Yoga Studio, Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, and the Salina Art Center.

At Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, local artist Cody Sanders showcased his collection Should Have Been a Cowboy, accompanied by live music from Mattson and Weaver.

The Salina Art Center opened its latest exhibition, ReVision — a Native-led showcase highlighting the innovation, diversity, and cultural depth of contemporary Indigenous art.

Music also echoed through downtown as the Randy Baldwin Band performed for visitors enjoying the crisp fall evening.

Although October typically marks the end of the First Friday season, Leslie Bishop, with Salina Downtown Inc., told KSAL that this year’s event series will continue into November to coincide with the Salina Crossroads Marathon.

Further details about the November First Friday are expected to be announced soon. KSAL will provide updates as more information becomes available.