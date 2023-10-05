First Fall Frost Anticipated

The first frost of the fall is possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, after an unreasonably cool day on Friday in Central Kansas with a high temperature in the lower 60s, temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning will dip into the low to mid 30s,

Many locations will experience the season’s first frost or freeze, and a freeze watch will be in effect for a large portion of Northwest Kansas.

Make preparations for the first freeze of the season. Be sure to cover or bring inside any sensitive vegetation.

