First Ever Free College Application Period

For the first time there will be an opportunity to apply for college statewide in Kansas for free.

According to the Kansas Board of Regents, the first ever statewide free college application period will be held from November 7-9 . During the Apply Free Days, Kansas residents may apply for undergraduate admissions at any of the state’s public universities, community colleges or technical colleges, as well as Kansas’ independent colleges, with no application fee.

“The Apply Free Days initiative is part of the Board’s effort to remove barriers to application and entry for Kansans, making our higher education system more affordable and accessible for all,” said KBOR Chair Jon Rolph. “Kansas colleges and universities offer a wide range of program options that help students meet their career goals. I encourage all prospective students to submit an application during the Apply Free Days.”

Prospective students can start and save an application any time. As long as they submit it during the three-day window, they will not have to pay a fee.

Students who are unsure what option is best for them can use tools such as KSDegreeStats.org to explore the cost of various degrees, along with the expected earnings. Apply Free Days resources and information are available at kansasregents.org/applyfree.