First Day of Fall

Welcome fall. Wednesday officially ushers in autumn.

The autumnal equinox officially brings the fall season to the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday at 2:20 PM. It marks the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. The equinox is the moment when the sun shines directly on the earth’s equator and equally lights up the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

A cold front which came through Kansas earlier this week has brought fall-like temperatures. Seasonal daily high temperatures, int the upper 70s and lowers 80s are expected up until the weekend with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s.