Welcome fall. Monday officially ushers in autumn.

The autumnal equinox officially brings the fall season to the Northern Hemisphere on Monday afternoon at 1:19. It marks the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. The equinox is the moment when the sun shines directly on the earth’s equator and equally lights up the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Then, for the northern half of the planet, daylight hours steadily decrease until the shortest day of the year, the winter solstice, in December. Time in daylight will then start to increase again, eventually reaching the vernal equinox next spring.

Dry conditions are warm temperatures are expected across the area for the first day of fall on Monday. Highs are forecast to be in the mid 80s.

Storms are expected to move into the area late Monday night and continue into early Tuesday morning. The stronger storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind and heavy rainfall. Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding.