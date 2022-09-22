First Day of Fall

Welcome fall. Thursday officially ushers in autumn.

The autumnal equinox officially brings the fall season to the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday at 8:03 PM. It marks the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. The equinox is the moment when the sun shines directly on the earth’s equator and equally lights up the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

A cold front which came through Kansas Wednesday has brought fall-like temperatures. Sporadic showers will linger across Central Kansas in Thursday, with cool temperatures. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs 58 to 68.

The first three full days of fall, Friday through Sunday will e more seasonal. There is a chance of showers in central Kansas on Friday, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs will fluctuate from 75 to around 90, with cooler temperatures by Sunday.