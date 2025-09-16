First Business Expo is Thursday

Salina’s first business expo is this week.

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing to launch te first-ever Salina Business Expo, which the organization says will be a “dynamic new event designed to connect local businesses, entrepreneurs, and the Salina community”.

The Expo will take place on Thursday, September 18th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center from 10am to 2pm. Free and open to the public, the Business Expo will showcase a diverse array of businesses from Salina and surrounding areas.

According to the Chamber, attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, discover local products and services, and gain insight into the vibrant economic landscape of North Central Kansas.

Event Highlights Include:

Exhibitor booths from over 70 local and regional businesses

Interactive product demonstrations

Presentations and performances throughout the day

Food and beverage samples

Raffle prizes and giveaways

Photo booth for individuals, groups, and families to celebrate Salina

