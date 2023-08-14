First AP-Top 25 Poll Released, K-State 16th

The 2023 College Football Season is just around the corner, and one of the biggest days of the year is finally upon us, as the inaugural Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Monday morning.

Four current Big 12 teams will start out the season inside of the Top 25, include Preseason Big 12 favorite Texas, who make their season debut ranked 11th. Kansas State, the reigning Big 12 Champions, will start out ranked 16th in the nation, and last season’s Big 12 runner-up TCU will be right behinf them at 17th, and the Oklahoma Sooners will start out at 20th overall.

Other Big 12 teams, Texas Tech, Kansas, and Baylor will all start out the year just outside the Top 25, all receiving votes. View the full ranking HERE.

The Georgia Bulldogs will begin their quest for a third-straight National Championship ranked as the overwhelming favorite. The Bulldogs received 60 of the 63 first place votes, while preseason #2 Michigan received a pair of first place votes, and preseason #3 Ohio State received the final first place vote.

The College Football Season will officially kick off on Saturday, August 26th.