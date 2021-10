The Associated Press released its first look at the top 25 in men’s college basketball on Monday.

Reigning National Champion Baylor comes in at #8 as it begins its title defense, while the team the Bears defeated to hoist the trophy, Gonzaga, will begin the season in the #1 slot.

Kansas finds itself at #3 in the nation, joined by Texas #5, as the Big 12 will only have three representatives in the poll to start the year.

Full Poll Here: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll