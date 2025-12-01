First Accumulating Snow of Season Expected

The first accumulating snow of the season is expected Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a fast moving winter storm system will bring accumulating snow to the region on Monday. Pockets of heave to moderate snow are possible, with two to thee inches possible across Central Kansas.

The impactful snow is expected during the early morning hours in Central Kansas gradually spreading eastward through the day. The higher snowfall rates will occur during the morning hours on Monday, this could impact the morning commute, especially in central Kansas.

Be alert for hazardous travel conditions, especially during the morning hours across central Kansas.