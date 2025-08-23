First “Accessibility Champion” Recognized

A Salina organization that provides services and support for people of all ages and disabilities to promote independent living has designated its first annual “Accessibility Champion”.

According to Independent Connection, Salina Arts & Humanities has been awarded the “Accessibility Champion” designation for their outstanding collaboration and focus on accessibility in our community.

The “Accessibility Champion” was created to honor a person or organization who is making considerable contributions and who displays dedication to making North Central Kansas communities accessibility-friendly and welcoming.

This designation is a testament to Salina Arts & Humanities exceptional leadership and sincerity in their commitment to including everyone at their events.

They were immediately receptive to a big idea of offering accessibility information and resources at the annual Smoky Hill River Festival. They continue each year being intentional about increasing accessibility at the event. A highlight of their recent activities include:

Reviewing their vendor agreement for current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Offering a phone number for any event goer to call with accessibility needs. Exploring food options that include everyone. Continuing to offer the Festival Families First program, providing underwritten admission to individuals who might otherwise be unable to attend the Smoky Hill River Festival.

Independent Connection concludes, As Salina grows, the partnership will continue to thrive and bring about positive changes.