Fireworks Fired Toward Patrol Vehicle

KSAL StaffNovember 15, 2021

A Salina man has been arrested after an incident with fireworks Sunday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 40-year-old Christopher Mostue is charged with one count of arson and one count of obstruction.

At 11:30 p.m., an officer was stationed in the parking lot of the Saline County Mounted Patrol building, located at 1120 W. North Street. The officer started hearing loud booms and something hit his patrol vehicle. Forrester said it was believed to be mortar-style fireworks.

After the third explosion, some grass around the building caught fire. The officer then pulled out of the lot and saw Mostue walking away. Mostue was tracked down and detained.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

