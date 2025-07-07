Fireworks Blamed For Field Fire

The illegal use of fireworks is attributed as the cause of a field fire east of Salina.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, first responders were called at 6:03 PM on July 4th to the report of a fire in a field in the 3000 block of East Cloud Street.

Rural firefighters were able to get the fire out before it caused any damage.

Soldan says a woman had purchased fireworks in Salina. She drove east of town, where she set them off from the road. He concluded that it was illegal to set them off from public property (the road) and onto private property without the property owner’s permission.

The Sheriff says 47-year-old Amy Collins was cited for the illegal use fireworks.