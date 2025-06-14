Firefighters Perform Aerial Rescues

Over the past couple of weeks Salina Firefighters have used the new ladder truck to assist in aerial rescues, including on a roof and in a tree.

According to the agency, the tuck was put to good use on two separate rescue calls involving people stuck in elevated locations.

In the first, a tree trimmer suffered a medical emergency while working high up in a tree. Crews had to carefully cut away several branches just to reach them.

The second call involved a roofer who experienced a medical issue and couldn’t make it down from the roof on their own.

In both cases, the individuals were safely brought down using the bucket of the ladder truck and turned over to EMS crews. They were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Solid work by all crews involved to bring both patients down safely and quickly.