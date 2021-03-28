Salina, KS

Firefighter Hurt, Pets Killed in Fire

Todd PittengerMarch 28, 2021

A firefighter was injured and two pets were killed in a structure fire in McPherson.

According to the McPherson Fire Department, just after 10:30 in the morning on Friday crews responded to a fire call in the 100 block of South Taft Street.

The agency says a mobile home, occupied by three people and multiple animals pets , occupied by three adults and multiple animals, was on fire when first responders arrived.

All three people were able to escape. Firefighters made entry into the burning and retrieved two animals from inside which were overcome by smoke inhalation.  Unfortunately, neither animal was able to be revived and both died.

One firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital in McPherson with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire, which started in a bedroom, was determined to be accidental.

The home is uninhabitable.

