The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is mourning one of its own.

Firefighter Jason Garrett was found unresponsive in his bed at Station 19 in KCK Monday morning. T

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the station. No foul play is suspected in Garrett’s death.

Firefighter/Paramedic Garrett was a 5 ½ year veteran of the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department.