Firearms Stolen From Ace Hardware

Three guns are stolen and heavy damage is done to a west Salina hardware store.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary alarm at Ace Hardware, 321 S. Broadway Blvd., was triggered at 6 a.m., Wednesday.

Officers found that a window and glass door had been smashed out on the west side of the store. They then found that the gun racks had been damaged and a Lander Arms-BPX902 Gen. 2, a 12 gauge shotgun and a Savage Arms B22 F Compact .22 caliber rifle were all stolen.

Video surveillance from the store shows the suspect attempting to break in the back of the store and creating more damage prior to breaking in to the front.

Salina Police continue to investigate and total loss, with damage, is estimated to be in excess of $8,000.