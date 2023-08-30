Fire Safety Art Contest

The Salina Fire Department and Sign Pro are partnering with Salina Public Schools to offer an art contest for elementary students. The winning poster will be featured on the Mobile Fire Safety House and at local fire stations. It will also be showcased on a large poster that will hang in the student’s school hallway for the remainder of this year.

According to USD 305, each year, the Mobile Fire Safety House visits SPS elementary schools to educate fourth grade students about fire safety.

“We are excited to partner with Sign Pro to recognize the creativity of our local students,” said Salina Fire Department Prevention Officer, Jeff Daily. “This contest is a great way to get students involved in fire safety and to shine a spotlight on their artistic talents.”

Sign Pro is a local business that specializes in custom signs, banners, and vehicle wraps. They are providing the prize banner for the winning poster.

“We appreciate this opportunity to work with our partners to advocate for fire safety and recognize our young artists,” said Ashley Hutfles, art teacher at Schilling and Stewart schools.

The contest is open to all USD 305 elementary students. Contest entry forms will be available September 1 at elementary schools and entries are due by September 8. The winner will be announced by the end of September.