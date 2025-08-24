Fire Prompts Interstate Closure

A fire forced the temporary closure of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near a construction zone late Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:00, first responders were called to the report of a vehicle fire on Interstate 70, in the vicinity of milepost 300, east of an area of several miles of road construction.

According to Geary County Rural Fire, an enclosed trailer being towed by a motor home caught fire and became engulfed in flames. The agency, along with Grandview Plaza Firefighters, worked together to extinguish the fire.

Both eastbound lanes of I 70 were closed, and traffic rerouted, as first responders worked the scene.

The trailer was a complete loss, while the motor home sustained damage to the rear of the unit. There were no injuries.

Photos via Geary County Rural Fire