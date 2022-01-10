Salina, KS

Fire Northwest of Salina Leads to Substantial Losses

KSAL StaffJanuary 10, 2022

A shed fire Friday afternoon has led to a reported loss of $10,000.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies got a fire call around 1:50 on Friday and were sent to 7829 W. Satanta Road. A 12 x 30 ft wooden shed had caught on fire, which was believed to had been started by a heat lamp from inside.

There was lots of hay in the shed that burned up, and Rural Fire District No. 3 came out to extinguish the flames. There were also 27 sheep in and around the shed that were uninjured.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

