Fire Northwest of Salina Leads to Substantial Losses

A shed fire Friday afternoon has led to a reported loss of $10,000.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies got a fire call around 1:50 on Friday and were sent to 7829 W. Satanta Road. A 12 x 30 ft wooden shed had caught on fire, which was believed to had been started by a heat lamp from inside.

There was lots of hay in the shed that burned up, and Rural Fire District No. 3 came out to extinguish the flames. There were also 27 sheep in and around the shed that were uninjured.