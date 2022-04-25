Fire Hydrant Struck in Alleged DUI Case

An arrest has been made after an accident Saturday morning led to a fire hydrant being damaged.

Peter McSpadden, a 26-year-old Bennington man, has been arrested on requested charges of driving under the influence, driving on the left side of the roadway and driving while suspended among others.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 9:10 a.m., a 1999 Ford F150 truck going south in the 1400 block of N. Ninth Street went left of center and hit a curb and fire hydrant. When police arrived, the hydrant was spraying.

McSpadden, the driver, and a 36-year-old female passenger went to a nearby gas station where they were found. McSpadden had minor injuries. The truck had front-end damage and was towed.

Upon further investigation, Forrester said a small bag of an undisclosed substance was found in the floorboard of the vehicle. McSpadden told police that he was arguing with the female passenger when he saw a bus in front of him and swerved to avoid it, hitting the hydrant.

Forrester said officers thought McSpadden was acting strangely, and he was checked for a medical issue. Instead, he was found to allegedly be under the influence of an undisclosed narcotic. That’s when he was arrested.