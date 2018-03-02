Salina, KS

UPDATE: Fire Extinguished in K-State Dorm

Jeremy BohnMarch 2, 2018

Students have been allowed back into their rooms at Kansas State University’s Wefald Hall following an early morning fire Friday. Twenty-four students are being relocated because of water damage to their rooms.

A university employee inspecting conditions after the fire slipped on some standing water and was injured.

Staff with the university’s Division of Student Life are onsite and available for students.

The fire, reported to the K-State Police Department around 4:43 a.m., was extinguished by the hall’s suppression system. Students were evacuated to the nearby Kramer Dining Center. The K-State Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS responded.

Denison Avenue between Claflin Avenue and Platt Street is now reopened.

A fire briefly broke out in a residence hall on the campus of Kansas State University in Manhattan early Friday morning.

The university sent out a text alert saying that a fire had occurred in Wefald Hall and has been extinguished.

According to the alert, all students are safe. However, Denison Ave. is closed to allow emergency personnel to respond.

Denison Ave. has since been reopened.

