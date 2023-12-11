Fire Destroys Workshop

A weekend fire destroys a workshop in Bavaria.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan reports that on Sunday afternoon around 12:15pm, 59-year-old Tim Brady discovered a small fire burning in the corner of a detached shop at his home in the 100 block of N. Main in Bavaria.

He quickly drove a vehicle out of the shop and tried to quell the fire with a garden hose. Crews from RFD #3 and RFD #7 arrived on scene to douse the flames but the building is a total loss along with numerous power tools and woodworking tools.

Loss amount is still be calculated. No one was injured in the blaze.