Fire Destroys Vehicle, Driver Sent to Hospital

A McPherson woman was taken to Salina Regional Health Center after a fiery one-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Danielle Horn was headed west on K-140 highway just west of Halstead Road around 2:30 a.m. when she lost control and went off the edge of the road.

The white 2016 Kia that Horn was driving struck two signs and a culvert, rolled, and caught on fire. By the time deputies arrived at the scene, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Horn had injuries to both legs and was transported to the hospital. The vehicle was destroyed in the fire.

Soldan said that deputies are investigating a possible DUI in connection to the accident.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office