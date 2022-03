A rancher checking fence line escapes injury after his utility vehicle caught on fire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Uriah Swisher was driving his 2016 Polaris Ranger in the 7000 block of S. Woodward road when he stopped to work on his fence.

Moments later the pasture ignited around the vehicle, quickly engulfing the machine.

The fire destroyed the UTV along with a .22 caliber rifle and a box of ammo he had on board.

Loss is listed at $20,000.