Fire Destroys Unoccupied Home in SE Saline Co.

A two-story farm house is now in ashes after a fire destroyed the structure earlier this week.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that the fire was discovered on Thursday just before noontime after a couple of young men arrived at the property located at 12248 S. Solomon Road to pick up some hog panels they had purchased from the owner.

The home has been unoccupied for a time and is now a total loss after the blaze.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause which remains unknown at this time.

A crew from Rural Fire District #1 responded to the scene to extinguish the smoldering house that is listed as a $100,000 loss.

No one was injured.