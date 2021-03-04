Salina, KS

Fire Destroys Shed and 4 Classic Cars

Jeremy BohnMarch 4, 2021

Several hundred thousand dollars worth of property–including four classic cars–are destroyed in a rural Saline County fire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Rural Fire Districts No. 6 and No. 2 both responded to a structure fire at 4212 W. Parsons Rd., at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A stand alone building had been set ablaze and neither fire crew could extinguish the fire before the building and its contents were all destroyed.

The owner of the property, 58-year-old Ron Householter, says that four vintage cars were inside of the facility that burnt to the ground: a 1932 Ford, a restored 1946 Studebaker, 1953 Chevy pickup and a 1939 Studebaker. Householter owned some of the vehicles, while 84-year-old Jack Gebhart, Salina, owned some as well. $25,000 worth of tools are also lost in the fire.

Authorities believe that an electrical issue started the blaze. Total loss is $186,000.

