Fire Destroys Semi Truck and Trailer

A wind blown fire destroys a semi truck and trailer.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on Tuesday afternoon a crew from Rural Fire District #7 responded to the report of a fire at Palmer Trucking in the 2700 block of North 5th Street.

Deputies say around 3:30pm, an employee from a neighboring business – T&R Construction spotted an active grass fire and called 911. Fire crews got the flames under control but not before a truck and trailer were destroyed.

Palmer Towing lists the combined loss at $100,000.

Authorities say there was no obvious cause of the fire and it is not listed as suspicious.

Photos courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office