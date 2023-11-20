Fire Destroys Rural Home

A mobile home was destroyed by a fire in a Saline County community.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 100 block of E Borgmeyer Lane, a mobile home establishment on the northwest side of the Assaria city limits, at 9:33 Sunday morning.

Rural Fire District 2 responded for the fire. The City of Assaria Fire Department and Rural Fire Department 6 provided mutual aid.

The 54-year-old owner was in the home with his 51-year old wife, 28-year-old son and 4 grandchildren. All were able to escape the burning home.

Nearby homes were evacuated due to the active fire.

The owner said they were having ongoing electrical issues prior to someone noticing the fire.

The home and contents are a total loss. Loss is estimated in excess of $30,000.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office photo