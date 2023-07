Fire destroys a piece of farming equipment over the weekend.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 3pm Sunday afternoon, Justin Huiett of Longford was operating a MegaWide-John Deere round baler in the 3600 block of Crawford, when the machine caught fire.

Huiett escaped injury but the baler is a total loss.

Replacement cost is estimated at over $20,000.