A Salina man’s truck is a total loss after a fire destroyed it on Saturday night.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that Gavven Yungerberg was driving his 1993 GMC truck southbound on I-135 on Saturday around 11:30pm when he noticed the smell of a hot engine.

He pulled over as flames began emerging under the hood.

No none was hurt in the incident.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office