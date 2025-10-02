Fire Destroys Pickup

Fire destroys a pickup after a couple buddies take it fishing.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports Wednesday afternoon around 2pm, 28-year-old Zachary Burwell, of rural Saline County and his passenger, 25-year-old Austen Reimler, Salina parked the 1994 Chevy Silverado in the 2300 block of North Link Road and walked away to do some fishing.

About 30 to 45-minutes later the two noticed the smoke and fire and called 911. Deputies and a crew from Rural Fire District 3 responded to the truck fire and extinguished the blaze.

The vehicle was destroyed and is listed as a $1,000 loss.

No one was injured.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office