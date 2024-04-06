Fire Destroys Multiple Structures

Junction City firefighters battled a large fire which engulfed three large structures.

According to the agency, two large storage buildings and a trailer house were all fully involved, and there was a limited water supply. There were multiple explosions due to LP gas containers, and power to some of Junction City was lost for a time due to a transmission line running through the scene.

There were no injuries.

Crews from Junction City, Fort Riley fire, Geary County fire, Grandview Plaza fire, and Junction Public Works all responded

Photos via Junction City Fire Department