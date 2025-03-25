Fire Destroys Mobile Home

A mobile home was destroyed by a fire in west Salina.

According to the Salina Fire Department (SFD) on Sunday, March 23rd a residential fire occurred on 1512 Winona St. The fire was reported in the West Cloud Commons Mobile Home Park.

First responders encountered intense fire conditions, as the front half of the mobile home was fully engulfed. Residents safely exited the structure before SFD arrived.

SFD quickly extinguished the fire and confirmed no other occupants were inside the home.

Other surrounding mobile homes sustained damage from the fire. Two people from one of the neighboring homes were evaluated by SFD Paramedics, but declined any medical treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature, though the exact cause remains undetermined.