Fire Destroys Jeep on Rural Road

An SUV was destroyed by fire about a mile west of the UPS shipping facility.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 2600 block of W. North Street on Tuesday morning around 6:15am.

Authorities say the SUV was engulfed in flames and stuck on the muddy road when they arrived.

No one was in the vehicle which is believed to be a Jeep. A crew from Rural Fire Department #7 arrived to put the flames out.

The VIN number on the dash was destroyed by the heat of the flames and investigators are still tracking down who owns the SUV and the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office