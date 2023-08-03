Fire Destroys Hay Bales, Semi Trailer

Twenty round bales of hay were destroyed by fire after a freak accident northwest of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Ralph Larson of Tescott was purchasing hay from a farm located in the 4000 block of W. Pleasant Hill Road on Wednesday morning.

Deputies say around 10:30 as Larson drove the trailer out – he passed under a gate entrance with the load and the bales pushed the entry arch up until it came into contact with overhead power lines which ignited the fire.

Crews from Rural Fire District #3 and #7 responded to the scene. Damage to the truck and trailer is listed at $20,000 while the bales were valued at $2,000.

No one was injured.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office