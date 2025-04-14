Fire Destroys Garage

No one was injured after a wood stove fire destroys a detached garage.

Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that on Sunday afternoon, firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of South Lightville Road to fight a blaze that was threatening to destroy the home.

Deputies say the family had left lunch cooking on a wood stove to attend church, and came home an hour later to a smoke filled garage. They called 9-11 and tried to drench the flames with a garden hose.

Authorities are still estimating the loss and damage associated with the fire. Rural Fire Departments #3 and #7 responded to the fire.