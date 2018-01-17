Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 31 ° | Lo: 17 °

Fire Destroys Garage and SUV

KSAL StaffJanuary 17, 2018

A garage goes up in flames southwest of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that crews from Rural Fire District #6 and RFD #2 were dispatched to a structure fire on Sunday afternoon at 8180 S. Halstead Road just after 3pm.

Sheriff Soldan says the firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading but could not save the large detached garage and vehicle inside.

Owner, Kurtes Blomquist told authorities he believes the cause of the fire was a heat lamp set up in the building to keep his cats warm.

Deputies say the structure and 2013 Nissan Murano are a total loss estimated at $50,000.

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Earl Bane Foundation Supports SHPTV...

TheÂ EarlÂ BaneÂ FoundationÂ has awarded Smoky Hills Public Television with a grant for the stationâ...

January 17, 2018 Comments

Students Arrested in School Drug Ca...

Top News

January 17, 2018

VIDEO: Bob Dole Honored With Congre...

Top News

January 17, 2018

Fake $100 for Gum

Kansas News

January 17, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Earl Bane Foundation Supp...
January 17, 2018Comments
Fake $100 for Gum
January 17, 2018Comments
Fire Destroys Garage and ...
January 17, 2018Comments
Woman Hit by Truck
January 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018