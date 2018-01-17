Fire Destroys Garage and SUV

A garage goes up in flames southwest of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that crews from Rural Fire District #6 and RFD #2 were dispatched to a structure fire on Sunday afternoon at 8180 S. Halstead Road just after 3pm.

Sheriff Soldan says the firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading but could not save the large detached garage and vehicle inside.

Owner, Kurtes Blomquist told authorities he believes the cause of the fire was a heat lamp set up in the building to keep his cats warm.

Deputies say the structure and 2013 Nissan Murano are a total loss estimated at $50,000.