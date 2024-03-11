Fire Destroys Farm Tractor

A tractor was destroyed by fire over the weekend.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that around 2pm Saturday afternoon Marquette firefighters were sent to a property in the 9100 block of S. Sunnyside Road to the report of a tractor fire.

Deputies say the blaze that destroyed 1974 International ignited inside the cab. No other vehicles or buildings were damaged on the farmyard.

There were no injuries and the fire is not considered to be suspicious.

The tractor is valued at $12,000.

Photos courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office