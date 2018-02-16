Fire Destroys Contents of Shed in Smolan

A knock on the door awakens a man to a fire that destroyed over $90,000 worth of vehicles and tools he had stored in a Quonset hut near Smolan.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that 55-year-old Russell Jones was awakened around 8:30pm by a passerby who saw a fire inside his storage shed in the 2800 block of W. Smolan Road.

Jones told authorities that earlier in the day he had burned some hay about 10 feet from the building and thought he had fully extinguished it.

The smoldering grass apparently reignited, catching a hay bale on fire which then spread to the metal storage building.

Deputies say a fifth-wheel trailer, Harley Davidson motorcycle, Mahindra tractor, riding mower and multiple sets of hand and power tools were lost in the blaze that was contained by a crew Rural Fire District #6. No one was injured.

Loss and damage is estimated at $90,800.