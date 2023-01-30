Fire Destroys Camper

A fire destroys a camper in New Cambria and kills three dogs that were inside.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the 34-foot camper was parked on a property in the 200 block of E. 2nd Street in New Cambria when a fire destroyed the fifth wheel camper Sunday morning around 7am.

Deputies say a Cub Cadet mower and garden tiller were also damaged in the blaze.

The 42-year old owner told authorities that his pit bull, German shepherd mix and a mixed breed puppy were killed. A space heater inside the camper is being blamed for starting the fire.

Loss and damage is listed at $14,000.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office