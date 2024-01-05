Fire Department to Promote Five

The Salina Fire Department is preparing to reward some of its firefighters with promotions.

According to the agency, a promotion ceremony is scheduled for Monday, January 8th, 2024, at 08:00 AM immediately following the shift change. The event will occur at Fire Station #1, 222 W. Elm Street.

The Promotion Ceremony will honor the following individuals:

Chad Perez, from Engineer, to Lieutenant.

Sean Wilcox, from Engineer, to Prevention Officer.

Kade Stover, from EMT/Firefighter to Paramedic/Firefighter.

Taygen Watson, from EMT/Firefighter to Paramedic/Firefighter.

Colton Carlson, from EMT/Firefighter to Engineer.

Kyle Saskowski, from EMT/Firefighter to Engineer.

The agency invites the families and close friends of these individuals to attend.