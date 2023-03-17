Salina, KS

Fire Department Mourns Loss

Todd PittengerMarch 17, 2023

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a long-time Salina Firefighter.

According to the Salina Fire Department, it is with great sadness they announce the passing of Battalion Chief John Goertzen on March 17th.

Goertzen  served the community and the Salina Fire Department with professionalism, compassion and dedication for 27 years. He progressed through the ranks of Fire Fighter/EMT, Fire Engineer/EMT and Fire Captain to the Command Staff leadership role of Battalion Chief which he held for the past 5 years.

The agency offers offers its deepest sympathies and condolences to Goertzen’s family and all of his friends and co-workers during this difficult time. Please, keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

