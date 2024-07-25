Fire Damages Storage Structure

A fire damaged a storage structure outside a South Salina bar early Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to Speakeasy at 20230 South Ohio to the report of a possible structure fire.

Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar told KSAL News at the scene they first crews arriving did encounter an active fire, involving a large metal storage unite behind the bar, They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the bar itself.

“The crew did a great job of keeping the fire away from the main structure,” Sneidar said.

Though there was not fire damage to the bar, there is possible some smoke damage. That was being assessed.

Sneidar says there were no injuries in the incident.

The agency’s fire marshal was at the scene working to determine a cause.