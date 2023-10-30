Fire Damages Salina Home

A fire caused extensive damage of a Salina home Monday afternoon.

According to the Salina Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 600 Block of S. 9th Street for the report of a house on fire and occupants exiting the structure.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire on the 1st floor and extending to the 2nd floor. Crews began fire attack and searching the structure.

All occupants were out of the house and accounted for.

The agency was asking to citizens to avoid the area as they continued to complete overhaul operations and begin the fire investigation. 9th Street will be closed down for most of the afternoon.

_ _ _

Salina Fire Deportment photo