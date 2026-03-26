Fire Damages McPherson Car Dealership

Damage cleanup is underway after a fire broke out at a McPherson car dealership.

According to the McPherson Fire Department, the fire broke out early Wednesday morning at Midway Motors on East Kansas near I-135 and U.S. Highway 56.

At approximately 2:54 a.m. first were responders were dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a commercial structure with smoke showing and flames coming from the roof.

Additional resources were requested. A total of 36 fire personnel from the four departments responded to the incident. Apparatus on scene included: