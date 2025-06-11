Fire Damages East Salina Home

The Salina Fire Department battled a fire in the east part of Town Wednesday.

According to the agency, just before 10:00 in the morning first responders were dispatched to the 2200 block of Brookwood Lane for the report of a residential house fire.

Upon arrival crews found a single-story residence with heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure. Firefighters initiated aggressive suppression operations to find heavy fire throughout the kitchen and living area of the residence.

Search operations were quicky conducted quickly, confirming that there were no occupants inside the residence.

The fire was contained within 10 minutes, however despite the quick notification and response, the residence experienced extensive fire, smoke and water damage throughout much of the living space leaving the home

uninhabitable at this time.

In addition to the Salina Fire Department, the Salina Police Department assisted with initial reports on the fire conditions, as well as providing traffic control at the scene. Kansas Gas and Evergy also responded to secure the

utilities.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.