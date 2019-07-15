Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 69 °

BREAKING NEWS

Fire Consumes Empty House

KSAL StaffJuly 15, 2019

An abandoned house burns down near the Saline County Landfill.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that an old house on a property located at 4533 S. Burma Road was consumed by fire on Sunday morning.

Fire crews from RFD #6 and RFD #2 were sent to control the blaze that may have been ignited by an electrical spark from a front porch light.

Deputies say the house had been damaged by fire almost a decade ago, yet still had a power line hooked up.

No one was injured in the fire. The property is owned by Eldon Tillberg of Salina.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Fire Consumes Empty House

An abandoned house burns down near the Saline County Landfill. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL Ne...

July 15, 2019 Comments

Rod’s Resumes Business, For Now

Top News

July 15, 2019

Arson Suspected in Fires

Kansas News

July 15, 2019

AUDIO: Big 12 Football Media Days

Sports News

July 15, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fire Consumes Empty House
July 15, 2019Comments
Arson Suspected in Fires
July 15, 2019Comments
Classic Bikes Stolen
July 15, 2019Comments
Train Derailment In Hays
July 15, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH