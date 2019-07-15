Fire Consumes Empty House

An abandoned house burns down near the Saline County Landfill.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that an old house on a property located at 4533 S. Burma Road was consumed by fire on Sunday morning.

Fire crews from RFD #6 and RFD #2 were sent to control the blaze that may have been ignited by an electrical spark from a front porch light.

Deputies say the house had been damaged by fire almost a decade ago, yet still had a power line hooked up.

No one was injured in the fire. The property is owned by Eldon Tillberg of Salina.