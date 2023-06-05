Fire Chief Hurt in Explosion

Russell fire chief Dylan Riedel is recovering after being injured in an explosion and fire.

According to the City of Russell, at 9:06 pm Friday firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1706 N. Main Street. Shortly after the first units arrived on the scene, a police officer reported an explosion and a firefighter injured.

Russell County EMS transported Fire Chief Dylan Riedel to Russell Regional Hospital. He was then transported to a burn unit at Via Christi in Wichita by EagleMed.

Fire crews contained the fire to the garage.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall was contacted to assist in the investigation.