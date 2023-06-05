Fire Chief Hurt in Explosion

By Todd Pittenger June 5, 2023

Russell fire chief Dylan Riedel is recovering after being injured in an explosion and fire.

According to the City of Russell, at 9:06 pm Friday firefighters responded  to a structure fire at 1706 N. Main Street. Shortly after the first units arrived on the scene, a police officer reported an explosion and a firefighter injured.

Russell County EMS transported Fire Chief Dylan Riedel to Russell Regional Hospital. He was then transported to a burn unit at Via Christi in Wichita by EagleMed.

Fire crews contained the fire to the garage.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall was contacted to assist in the investigation.